Police searching for Lebanon County teen missing since July 9

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing the search for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since July 9.

Liriolgie (Lily) Crystal Mercado-Reyes, of the 100 block of North Ramona Road in Jackson Township, hasn’t been since since leaving home in July. She reportedly left a note indicating she was going to help a friend, but has not been seen or heard from since. Police say she has a history of running away from home, and has ties to the Reading area.

Police have interviewed the girl’s relatives, but they are unaware of her location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown at (717) 865-5067.