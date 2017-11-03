× Police searching for man charged with being driver in hit & run crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man charged with being the driver in a hit & run crash.

Austan Smith, 20, is facing charges related to the hit & run crash at a Turkey Hill in the 1000 block of Harrisburg Pike on October 13 at 7:15 p.m.

Smith has not been located, and is wanted.

Any person knowing Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or use our anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.