Single-vehicle crash on southbound I-83 sends four people to hospital

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 southbound sent four people to the hospital, Pennsylvania State Police say.

The accident occurred at Exit 22 – PA 181/North George Street.

According to State Police, the four individuals were ejected from the SUV.

Police received a report of a vehicle down an embankment at 2:15 p.m. — authorities were on the scene minutes later.

A lane restriction is in place.

Crash on I-83 SB approaching Exit 22 (N George St) @fox43 pic.twitter.com/HFspDrtm1c — Felix Rodrigues Lima (@FelixReports) November 3, 2017

This story has been updated from its previous version.