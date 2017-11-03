Single-vehicle crash on southbound I-83 sends four people to hospital
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 southbound sent four people to the hospital, Pennsylvania State Police say.
The accident occurred at Exit 22 – PA 181/North George Street.
According to State Police, the four individuals were ejected from the SUV.
Police received a report of a vehicle down an embankment at 2:15 p.m. — authorities were on the scene minutes later.
A lane restriction is in place.
This story has been updated from its previous version.