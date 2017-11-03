DALLASTOWN, PA. - Two teachers at Dallastown Area High School received the honor of 'Teacher of the Year' in their respective fields for the entire state of Pennsylvania: Cherie Garrett for language and Rob Donatelli for business. They attribute receiving the honor not only to their love of teaching and of the kids, but of the excitement and willingness of the students in their classes to learn.
‘Teacher of the Year’ for the Keystone state granted to two Dallastown teachers
