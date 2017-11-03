These 63 Kmart, Sears stores are about to close

RICHMOND, Va. – Sears announced Thursday it planned to close dozens more Sears and Kmart stores around the country.

“We will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members,” a company spokesperson said. “It’s important to note that these stores will remain open to serve members during the holiday season.”

Sears and Kmart have been losing billions of dollars and closing stores for years. Their parent company, Sears Holdings, hasn’t turned a profit since 2010 and warned earlier this year there was “substantial doubt” that it will be able to stay in business.

By the end of this July, Sears Holdings had only 1,250 stores left in the United States, down from 3,400 at the start of 2006.

The following 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores will close in late January 2018.

Kmart 7200 Us Highway 431 Albertville AL

Kmart 1214 E Florence Blvd Casa Grande AZ

Kmart 26996 Us Hwy 19 N Clearwater FL

Kmart 6050 Highway 90 Milton FL

Kmart 901 Us 27 North Sebring FL

Kmart 156 Tom Hill Senior Blvd Macon GA

Kmart 144 Virginia Ave South Tifton GA

Kmart 1203 Cleveland Road Dalton GA

Kmart 3101 East 17Th Street Ammon ID

Kmart 1006 N Keller Drive Effingham IL

Kmart 2606 Zion Road Henderson KY

Kmart 230 L Roger Wells Blvd Glasgow KY

Kmart 501 Marsailles Road Versailles KY

Kmart 1300 Us Hwy 127 S Frankfort KY

Kmart 41601 Garfield Road Clinton Twp MI

Kmart 200 Capital Ave Sw Battle Creek MI

Kmart 2125 S Mission Street Mt Pleasant MI

Kmart 1547 Highway 59 South Thief River Falls MN

Kmart 2233 N Westwood Blvd Poplar Bluff MO

Kmart 16200 East Us Hwy 24 Independence MO

Kmart 1400 S Limit Avenue Sedalia MO

Kmart 3901 Lemay Ferry Road St Louis MO

Kmart 1130 Henderson Drive Jacksonville NC

Kmart 1292 Indiana Avenue St. Marys OH

Kmart 14901 Lorain Avenue Cleveland OH

Kmart 2830 Navarre Road Oregon OH

Kmart 4475 Mahoning Ave Austintown OH

Kmart 1249 North High Street Hillsboro OH

Kmart 3382 Birney Plaza Moosic PA

Kmart 2830 Gracy Center Way Moon Township / Coraopolis PA

Kmart 3319 North Susquehanna Trail Shamokin Dam PA

Kmart 22631 Route 68 Clarion PA

Kmart 1815 6 Ave Se Aberdeen SD

Kmart 530 Donelson Pike Nashville TN

Kmart 560 South Jefferson Avenue Cookeville TN

Kmart 1806 N Jackson Street Tullahoma TN

Kmart 4520 W 7 Street Texarkana TX

Kmart 4715 Nine Mile Road Richmond VA

Kmart 300 Towne Centre Drive Abingdon VA

Kmart 3311 Riverside Drive Danville VA

Kmart 2315 Wards Road Lynchburg VA

Kmart 111 Division St North Stevens Point WI

Kmart 800 Grand Central Avenue Vienna WV

Kmart 1287 Winchester Avenue Martinsburg WV

Kmart 301 Beckley Plaza Beckley WV

Sears* 1701 Mcfarland Blvd E Tuscaloosa AL

Sears* 5111 Rogers Avenue Fort Smith AR

Sears* 4201 N Shiloh Drive Fayetteville AR

Sears* Fiesta Mall Mesa AZ

Sears* Greeley Mall Greeley CO

Sears* 8020 Mall Pkwy Lithonia GA

Sears* 1709 Baytree Road Valdosta GA

Sears* Berkshire Mall Lanesboro (Pittsfield) MA

Sears* 7885 Eastern Blvd Baltimore MD

Sears* 1200 Us Rt 22 Phillipsburg NJ

Sears 2999 E College Avenue State College PA

Sears* 300 Lycoming Mall Circle Pennsdale/Muncy PA

Sears* 2334 Oakland Ave Indiana PA

Sears 4000 Sunset Mall San Angelo TX

Sears* 4600 S Medford Dr Lufkin TX

Sears* 754 S State Street Salt Lake Cty UT

Sears* 114 Southpark Circle Colonial Hts VA

Sears 1400 Del Range Blvd Cheyenne WY

*The Sears Auto Center at this store will close in early December 2017. The store itself will close in late January 2018.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.