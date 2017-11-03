× Two juveniles charged with trespassing on Millersburg School District property to skateboard

MILLERSBURG — Two teenage males are facing charges of criminal trespass, using tobacco on school grounds and violating curfew after police say they turned the tennis courts on Millersburg Area School District property into a skateboarding area, according to Millersburg Police.

The teens allegedly trespassed on school grounds at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, police say. They allegedly smoked cigarettes on school property and lowered the nets on the tennis court to make room to skateboard.

The teens do not currently attend Millersburg schools, police say.