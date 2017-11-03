× Vehicle crash leads to lane restriction on southbound I-83

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A lane restriction is in place following a crash on Interstate 83 southbound in Manchester Township.

The accident occurred at Exit 22 – PA 181/North George Street, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police received a report of a vehicle down an embankment at 2:15 p.m. — authorities were on the scene minutes later.

At this time, injuries are unknown, police say.

Crash on I-83 SB approaching Exit 22 (N George St) @fox43 pic.twitter.com/HFspDrtm1c — Felix Rodrigues Lima (@FelixReports) November 3, 2017

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.