YORK — Vice President Mike Pence will visit York Saturday, according to a release from the White House.

Pence will be joined by Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA) and Congressman Lou Barletta (R-PA) in a meeting with local business leaders and families to discuss tax reform. He will then deliver formal remarks to attendees at the Military and Commercial Fasteners Corporation on 11 Grumbacher Road, at approximately 12:45 p.m.

