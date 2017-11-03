Warm with plenty of clouds and a few late day showers on Friday

TURNING WARMER AGAIN: Another warm day is ahead for Friday, and there’s the chance for a few showers too. There’s partly cloudy skies to start the morning, and it’s mild. Readings begin in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Some patchy areas of fog are likely, and perhaps a couple passing showers. A mixture of sunshine and some clouds is expected through the morning. The next cold front approaches the region, and this builds more clouds for the afternoon. A couple light showers can’t be ruled out later during the day and into the early evening hours. However, there is plenty of dry time. Be sure to bring the umbrella just in case for Friday evening plans. Expect the warm temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s to continue for the afternoon. Temperatures turn chilly fast in the wake of the cold front. Skies turn mostly clear. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s to middle 40s.

MORE RAIN CHANCES FOR THE WEEKEND:​ More rain chances are back once again for the weekend. Saturday brings the chance for a late day shower or two, otherwise skies are partly sunny. More rain showers arrive overnight Saturday. Temperatures cool back into the lower to middle 50s. Showers linger mainly through the morning on Sunday, and some sun should break out later during the afternoon. Expect readings to warm into the lower 60s once the sun breaks through cracks in the clouds later during the day.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings more rain chances, and the above average temperatures continue. Readings bounce back into the 60s. We’ll watch for afternoon showers ahead of the next system, but the morning is dry. More showers are expected for the evening and the overnight period. There’s much uncertainty for the midweek forecast, and there could be some changes. For now, a few more showers are a possibility for Tuesday. Readings are in the 50s. Wednesday is cooler, and although it’s coming in much drier, a few showers can’t be entirely ruled out. Temperatures are in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Thursday is partly cloudy and still cool, with more locations rising into the lower 50s. There’s an extremely low shower chance as of right now.

Have a great weekend!