Woman arrested on charges of strangulation, simple assault after child abuse investigation in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a woman after an investigation into child abuse.

Joyce Walker, 34, is facing strangulation, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault charges.

On July 27, police in cooperation with Dauphin County Children and Youth began an investigation into a possible child abuse case.

On November 1, detectives arrested Walker for the aforementioned charges.