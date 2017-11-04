Bikers deliver toys to young patients at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — About 800 bikers gathered in York County on Saturday and rode to Dauphin County, to deliver toys to children who are in the hospital.

The 21st Annual David Milliken Derr, Jr. Toy Run brought the motorcycle riders to the Sam’s Club in Springettsbury Township. From there, the group rode to Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital to deliver toys to children who are battling life threatening illnesses. Santa and Mrs. Clause led the ride with a “sleigh” full of goodies.

“Our club started this toy run 21-years ago with a little 12-year-old boy that followed us around and he impacted our lives quite a bit and we decided to make this an annual event,” said Beth Mactavish, Toy Run Chairperson.

Members of the York County Harley Davidson Owner’s Association bought toys from the East York Walmart on Friday at the Toy Run Shopping Spree. Along with toys, donations were collected, all to benefit Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital.

Since the Toy Run’s inception 21-years ago, YCHDOA has generated over $400,000.00 in donations to the Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital.