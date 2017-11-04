× Duncannon boil water advisory remains in effect through weekend

DUNCANNON, PERRY COUNTY, Pa — A boil water advisory in Duncannon has been extended through the weekend according to Borough officials as the result of an ongoing project.

Duncannon Borough released the following statement:

“After consulting with our engineer and our water system operator, the decision has been made to keep the Boil Water Advisory in effect through the weekend.

It had been hoped that the advisory could be lifted late in the day on Sunday, however one final part of the project must be completed on Monday. Original plans called for that are to be isolated from the system, so it would not cause any loss of pressure.

However, given the problems experienced all week in trying to isolate areas for shutdowns and the unpredictable condition of many of the valves in our system, the professionals advise we cannot count on that approach working.

Water will be turned on throughout the weekend and it is hoped any outage on Monday will be brief, and isolated. However, if you are in an area under the Boil Water Advisory, please continue to boil water before consuming it.

We will issue another Code Red alert when the Boil Water Advisory is lifted. We will also post updates on the Borough’s web site and Facebook page.: