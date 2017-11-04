Showers early Sunday with temperatures cooling through the week

EARLY MORNING RAIN: With rain moving in Saturday night, showers last into the very early morning hours of Sunday. Most should be out of the area before the commute to church. Temperatures start in the mid-to-upper 40s. Skies remain mostly cloudy for Sunday as highs reach the low 60s. Winds remain light out of the south.

MORE FOR MONDAY: More showers move in for Monday afternoon after overnight clouds keep low temperatures in the upper 50s. Those clouds and the afternoon rain keeps highs in the 60s with temperatures dropping after the showers pass through with a cool front behind them. Winds switch from out of the south at 5-10MPH to out of the north at 10-15MPH after the rain falls.

COOLING TEMPERATURES: Highs drop into the mid-50s for Tuesday and continue to slowly drop into the low-50s throughout the week. Winds stay out of the north with mostly sunny skies for most of the latter part of the work week. Next Saturday is up in the air at this point, with several different temperature and moisture situations playing out on our models. At this point, highs look to be in the 40s with showers again heading into next Sunday.

Keep the umbrella out and have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long