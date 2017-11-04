The end of an era: Mom and pop grocery store in York County closing after 86 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Barry's Country Food Market in York County has been serving the community since 1931.

They even made it through all the hardships that came along with the Great Depression.

"We gave it all," said owners Barry and Duane Sitler.

But after 86 years, the Sitler family says they just can't afford to keep up with larger grocery chains.

"There's just so much of the pie when it comes to groceries and if you look now, there's CVS, Walgreens, Sheets, Rutters, everyone sells groceries," says store manager, Wade Sitler.

Owner Barry Sitler says that while he is saddened by the closure of his family's store, he is more concerned about his employees and customers.

"Oh I am sad... but I'll have things to do... I just feel bad for a lot of our employees and a lot of our good customers," said Sitler.

It's part of the hard and emotional decision to close their doors for good.

"In life you have a lot of good and bad," Wade Sitler said. "You can't focus on to focus on the bad, you have to focus on the good."

Customers say it's a place where they are greeted by name and treated with the best customer service around.

"It's like a family, it isn't just a store," said customer Georgia Rider.

Rider has been a loyal customer for nearly 20-years. She says the Sitler family has always gone above and beyond.

"When my son was little and he was sick, Barry opened up the store to get me some things that I needed that I couldn't go anywhere else and get," Rider added.

That's just one of the many things that has kept the small mom and pop store open for all these years. Now that it is the end of an era, the Sitler family says they are simply thankful.

"I feel very humbly blessed, and I mean that," Duane Sitler said.

The store will officially close on November 22nd.

For more information visit: facebook.com/barryscountryfoodmarket/