× Two people, including a police officer attacked by dogs in Mt. Gretna

MT. GRETNA BOROUGH, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — Two people, including one police officer, were attacked by two dogs running loose in Mt. Gretna on Saturday morning.

South Londonderry Township Police were called to Mt. Gretna Road between Mt. Gretna and Colebrook for reports of three dogs running at large around 8:30 on Saturday morning.

The officer who initially responded was attacked and bitten on the forearm while trying to take one dog into custody. The officer deployed a taser to stop the attack, and the dog ran away.

A second Township officer and Game Commission officer eventually captured that dog who was severely malnourished and appeared to have mange.

The officer was taken to Hershey Medical Center, given the first round of rabies shots and returned to duty.

The dog was said to be beyond help and was euthanized. A second dog was captured and taken to a local animal shelter.

Around noon, police were called after the third dog bit a person in Mt. Gretna. That person went to the hospital with minor injuries and the third dog was taken to the Lebanon County Humane Society.

Based on the condition of the dogs, it is believed they were in the wild for weeks or months, or otherwise suffered severe neglect.

There is no further threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the ownership of the dogs is asked to contact South Londonderry Police, (717)838-1376.