Making magic to help a friend battling cancer

Manheim Township, Lancaster County, Pa. - A community rallies behind a local award winning magician and Lancaster native battling pancreatic cancer.

Mike Snyder and his wife Donna have been performing magic for about 30 years. They are internationally known as 'Magic of Mike Snyder and Donna'. Mike was diagnosed with cancer back in May 2017. Due to his continuing treatments, the couple had to give up nearly all their performances. So a group of magicians took to the stage for a one-time show at Lancaster Catholic High School that benefits the Synder family. Mike says he's grateful for the support.

Besides some other events happening across the United States, a Go Fund Me page has also been set up for the family.