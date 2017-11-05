One man arrested, another wanted in Lebanon homicide

LEBANON, Pa. — One man is behind bars, and another is wanted in connection to a homicide last month in Lebanon.

On Friday, November 3rd, police arrested 45-year-old Luis Manuel Marquez-Rivera, of North Lebanon and filed charges and an arrest warrant for 61-year-old Jorge Monge of Lebanon. Both are accused in the death of Carlos Villarreal-Berrios.

Investigators say the victim, along with another man, met Marquez-Rivera and Monge on October 29th at 11th and Mifflin Streets to purchase heroin. They say during the deal an argument broke out between the victim and the suspects. Monge is accused of shooting at Villarreal and the other man. Villarreal was struck by a bullet, while the other man got away unharmed.

Both suspects are charged with Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering another person, Conspiracy charges. Monge is facing an additional weapons charge. While Marquez is behind bars at Lebanon County Correctional Facility, Monge remains on the run.

Monge is described as a 5′ 8″ tall man, weighing about 150 pounds. He also has brown eyes and gray hair. Anyone with his information is urged to contact Lebanon City Police at (717) 272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.