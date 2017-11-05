Runners don superhero costumes for Hero 5K in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.– Despite the gloomy weather on Sunday morning, hundreds of runners stepped off for the Hero 5K in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Many were running in full superhero costumes.

It’s the fifth year the Swatara Township Police Department held the event.

The run benefits several charities each year. A new addition this year, the department’s new K9 fund. The department is working to add K9 units to the team.

The chief says they plan to help even more groups in 2018.

“Next year we’re going to include the firefighters in the event and we expect it to grow each year,” said Swatara Township Police Chief Darrell Reider.

Organizers say the race raised between $5,000 and $6,000.