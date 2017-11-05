Temperatures cool with several rain chances

MORE RAIN MONDAY: More rain moves in for the morning commute on Monday and lasts until the early afternoon. A stray pop-up shower will still be possible for the afternoon as clouds slowly decrease. We stay mostly cloudy, limiting temperatures. Lows start in the mid-50s and highs only reach the mid-60s. Once the cool front passes through in the afternoon, temperatures will start to drop as winds increase out of the north at 10-15MPH.

TEMPS AND CLOUDS STAY: Cool air sticks around all week long with highs around the 50-degree mark. Winds will be be light, but out of the north with plenty of cloud cover for Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers are possible Tuesday with a very slim chance Wednesday. Don’t change any outdoor plans you may have. We dry out finishing the work week.

COULD BE COLD THIS WEEKEND: The end of the Weather Smart 7-Day Forecast is tricky. Forecast highs for Saturday have trended colder over the past two days, with highs now expected to only reach near the 40-degree mark. Currently, rain chances look to hold off until Sunday. Temperatures for Sunday currently range all over the place, from mid-30s to low-50s on model projections. Our current best guidance brings temperatures into the low-to-mid 40s for Sunday as rain chances move in for the afternoon. This may change, so keep checking back with Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann, Meteorologist Andrea Michaels and myself as you make plans for next weekend.

Have a great start to your work week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long