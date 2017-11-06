× Bedford man arrested on weapons charges at BWI Airport

BALTIMORE– A Bedford man was arrested at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after being caught with a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

On Sunday, November 5, a TSA officer found the semi-automatic handgun in his carry-on bag at a security airport.

It was found to be a .40 caliber loaded gun with nine bullets and an empty ammunition magazine.

The man told officials he forgot he was carrying the loaded gun with him before his scheduled flight to Milwaukee.

He was arrested on weapons charges.