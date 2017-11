× Camp Hill police chief under investigation for alcohol-involved crash

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– The Camp Hill police chief is under investigation for a crash that alcohol was a factor in.

On November 5 around 10:00 p.m., Douglas Hockenberry, 46, was driving in the 100 block of Lambs Gap Road in Rye Township when his vehicle struck a tree and a mailbox.

It has been determined that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

State Police are investigating the incident.