Denver man facing charges after allegedly selling drugs while working at a Dunkin’ Donuts

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Denver man is facing charges after allegedly selling drugs while working at an area Dunkin’ Donuts store.

Nathan Pizzardi, 35, is facing two felony charges in connection to the sales made in August and September.

According to officials, Pizzardi was observed selling methamphetamines and heroin while working at the Dunkin’ Donuts in the 2000 block of North Reading Road.

He was seen making the sales in uniform, and in some instances, with his drive-thru window headset on.

Pizzardi would allegedly leave the store to make sales in the parking lots.

On two occasions, Pizzardi made sales as detectives watched, including a Sept. 12 sale of heroin at a nearby Turkey Hill.

Pizzardi’s bail was set at $80,000 at arraignment.