× Dover man facing additional charges after more allegations of molestation are made

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Dover man is facing additional charges after more allegations of molestation have been made.

Clyde Miller, 60, is now facing additional corruption of minors and indecent assault of persons under 16, in addition to charges filed in September.

On October 2, police received reports of a man who had allegedly been assaulted years earlier by Miller.

Similar to the previous allegations, this man told police of events involving Miller when the man was between 14 and 15-years-old.

The man told police that when he was in 9th Grade, he worked with Miller at a business in New Oxford.

Eventually, he began driving go-karts for Miller, and would stay at Miller’s residence throughout the summer, including overnight.

The man says that when he would sleep overnight, Miller would sleep in the same bed as him. On several occasions, the man said he would awake to Miller masturbating right next to him and on one occasion, Miller groped him.

Similar to the previous allegations, the man also recounted Miller providing him with alcohol, marijuana and pornographic movies.

Now, Miller is facing additional charges.