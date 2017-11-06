× Exterior network issue is slowing down Internet service for some Comcast customers

Is your Internet running slow?

If you’re a Comcast subscriber, you might not be alone.

According to Comcast’s customer service Twitter account, the company is monitoring “an external network issue” that is slowing down Internet speeds for subscribers on opposite ends of the country.

According to the Xfinity outage map, customer calls are originating from everywhere from Portland to New York.

Comcast says it’s working on the issue.

Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017