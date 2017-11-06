× Gap man accused of attempting to rape child

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 67-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly attempted to rape a child.

John Franciscus, of Gap, is charged with criminal attempt/rape, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

The alleged incident occurred Friday morning.

In an interview with Pennsylvania State Police later that day, the victim said that Franciscus entered the bedroom the victim was occupying and during that time, exposed his genitalia and made contact with the victim’s buttocks, the affidavit says. The victim added that Franciscus was wearing a shirt but had no pants or underwear on.

Franciscus spoke with law enforcement on Sunday. He told State Police that the he fell asleep in the victim’s bedroom and did not remember the incident. Later, Franciscus changed his statement, admitting that he was awake and told police that he was wrong and if he could go back and change what happened he would, the affidavit states.