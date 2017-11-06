× It’s cloudy with a few light showers, and chilly for voting Tuesday

CHILLY STRETCH

This evening skies clear and with the time change, sun sets before 5PM, allowing temperatures to fall faster from the lower 50s to the upper 40s. Clouds begin to return by early morning but not before lows bottom out in the upper 30s. Not much sunshine is expected with the thick cloud cover, so afternoon highs are held in the middle and upper 40s. A few light showers are possible too. Clouds continue to hover into Wednesday. Again, a shower or two is possible as a system slides by just to our south. Morning lows begin in the upper 30s and small sunny breaks, temperatures sneak to around 50 degrees. More sunshine pushes temperatures into the lower 50s Thursday. Clouds thicken overnight as the next system moves through the area. A much colder morning in the lower 30s expected Friday morning. Readings don’t move much, topping out near 40 degrees. The breeze adds to the cold day too. High pressure builds in relaxing the winds and bringing a day of sunshine to begin the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday morning is the coldest day so far this season with lows in the lower 20s. Chilly sunshine for the day, however, afternoon highs recover to the lower 40s. Our next system is approaching for Sunday and brings a threat for showers late in the day towards evening. Some showers may linger into early Monday. Highs Sunday are in the upper 40s. It’s a bit milder in the lower 50s Monday.



