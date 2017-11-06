× NFL Week 9: How did our area teams fare?

Week 9 of the NFL Season is almost in the books.

Here’s a look how our four area teams fared this weekend:

BRONCOS 23, EAGLES 51

Who didn’t score for the Eagles on Sunday?

The team continued its roll, winning its seventh game in a row over the Denver Broncos, who boasted the league’s best defense coming into the game.

The Eagles scored early and often, with QB Carson Wentz leading the way with 199 yards and 4 TDs.

RB Jay Ajayi added 77 yards on the ground and a score after being acquired by the team before the NFL Trade Deadline on Tuesday.

Rookie RB Corey Clement added three scores of his own, with WR Alshon Jeffrey contributing 2 receiving TDs as well.

The Broncos were held to 9 points until the fourth quarter before adding two touchdowns, long after the game had been decided.

The NFL-best 8-1 Eagles will get the week off before traveling to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on November 19.

RAVENS 20, TITANS 23

The Ravens’ late rally fell short, as they lost a road match-up to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

After being down 16-6 at half, Baltimore rallied to score 14 points in the fourth quarter, but came up just short while falling to 4-5 on the years.

QB Joe Flacco threw for two scores but two interceptions hurt the Ravens’ efforts.

The Ravens’ couldn’t get much going on the ground, only mustering 74 yards.

The team will look to regroup during the bye next week, before heading to Green Bay to face the Packers on November 19.

REDSKINS 17, SEAHAWKS 14

The Redskins were able to punch in a late score to take a big road win over the Seahawks.

RB Rob Kelley paced the Redskins’ efforts with two scores, including one in the last minute that finalized the score at 17-14.

The Redskins’ defense picked QB Russell Wilson off twice, while holding their own in a tough road game to get back to .500 at 4-4.

Washington returns home next week to face the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m on Sunday.

STEELERS

The Steelers enjoyed their bye week during Week 9.

The team hits the road to face the Colts at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.