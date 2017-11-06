× Operation Safe Stop results expected to be announced

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT is expected to announce the results of Operation Safe Stop on Monday morning in York County.

The initiative is aimed at educating drivers of the dangers of passing a school bus when students are getting on or off the bus.

Under Pennsylvania law, drivers are required to stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their arm extended and red lights flashing. The penalty for breaking the law includes a $250 fine and a mandatory 60 day license suspension.

On Monday, officials will remind motorists that passing a school bus is illegal and also not to drive distracted.

Officials will announce the results at 10:15 a.m. at the West Shore School District Transportation Center.