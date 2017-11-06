× Police seek suspects in Mifflin County hit-and-run

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Mifflin County Regional Police Department is looking for a suspects involved in a hit-and-run October 26.

The accident occurred at Mifflin County Junior High School.

Surveillance video shows a light green Ford Expedition striking a parked vehicle, according to police. The Expedition, which has two stickers in the back window, was being operated by a student driver at the time of the incident. A female operator drove the vehicle from the scene, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mifflin County Regional Police Cpl. Haines at 717-248-1900 ext. 615.