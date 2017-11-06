Police seeking person of interest in access device fraud cases in Cumberland, Franklin Counties

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the above pictured person of interest in an access device fraud case.

On November 4, police responded to the F&M Bank in the 100 block of Lincoln Way East for a reported access device fraud case.

After an investigation, police learned that a white male suspect attempted to gain access to funds by using a fraudulent card in the ATM.

Since that reported incident, police have received over seven other access device frauds that are related to this incident.

The person of interest in this case has committed similar crimes in Carlisle, Hampton Township and the Mechanicsburg area.

The above pictures depict the suspect vehicle, which is a black 2017 GMC Terrain, with a Virginia registration of “VVK-5863.”

It is believed that the person of interest my also be riding a black mountain bike while wearing a black bicycle helmet.