Roadwork on Pennsylvania Turnpike will slow eastbound traffic near Harrisburg this week

HARRISBURG — Roadwork on the eastbound right and center lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will slow traffic in the area of Exit 247 (the Harrisburg East Interchange) this week, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The work will close both lanes from 7-9 a.m., Tuesday through Friday, while work crews mill and pave the roadway between mileposts 246.6 and 250.

Motorists should expect traffic delays in this area and prepare for additional travel time, the Turnpike Commission says.