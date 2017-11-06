Showers start Monday with mild temperatures and a bit of a breeze

WET ‘N MILD START: A cold front approaching the region brings showers for much of the day, and mild temperatures ahead of it. In fact, it’s a pretty mild start for November, with temperatures in many spots higher than average high temperatures for this time of year. Readings are in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Showers are expected at times for the morning, so grab the umbrella stepping outside. Showers continue, with perhaps even a rumble of thunder, through the first half of the afternoon. Expect temperatures to peak in the lower to middle 60s. Skies dry out for the second half of the afternoon from west to east, and the clouds break up more through the evening. It’s brief. A good amount of cloud cover comes back through the night. Readings plummet through the evening and the overnight in the wake of the front. Temperatures fall into the 30s to near 40 degrees. The front lingers close enough south that a few showers are still possible for Tuesday. The best chance is near the Mason-Dixon Line. Otherwise, there’s plenty of clouds, and temperatures are much cooler. Expect readings in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

FEW SMALL SHOWER CHANCES:​ Rain chances are lower through the middle of the week, but they cannot be entirely ruled out. A few more light showers could clip spots near the Mason-Dixon Line once again Wednesday. Otherwise, there’s plenty of clouds for the region, and very limited sun, if any. It’s a chillier day, with readings in the middle to upper 40s. Thursday brings a very tiny chance for a shower. Otherwise, it’s partly cloudy. Temperatures are a bit higher, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

COLD BURST FOR THE WEEKEND: A potent cold front crosses through Thursday night, and brings much chillier temperatures in time for the weekend. Conditions are partly sunny and breezy for Friday. Readings are near the 40 degree mark. Cold air settles into the region overnight, and widespread 20s are possible Saturday morning! It remains very chilly with plenty of sun for Saturday. Readings are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday brings the next chance for some showers. Temperatures are a bit higher, in the middle to upper 40s.

Have a great Monday!