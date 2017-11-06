Skimmer scam suspect sought

HAMPDEN TWP., Cumberland County, PA. — A man who rode up to a drive-through ATM on a bicycle got the attention of staff at an F&M Trust Bank on Saturday morning. When police inspected the machine they found items similar to other skimming device incidents in the area.

The suspect rode up to the ATM at 6375 Carlisle Pike around 10:10 a.m. Witnesses say he spent an inordinate amount of time at the machine. That and knowledge of skimming devices being planted in the area prompted a call to the police. Police say similar incidents were reported in Boiling Springs, Carlisle and the Chambersburg area.

The suspect is described as being a white male with a dark complexion. He is about 5’8, of a thin build, with dark but greying facial hair. Witnesses detected a slight accent. He was wearing a black bicycle helmet, mirrored sunglasses, blue jeans and a black, puffy coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampden Twp Police, 717-761-2609.