× Steelton Police seek stolen Toyota Tundra

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Steelton Police are looking for a gray Toyota Tundra that was stolen Saturday morning.

Police say the truck, parked in the 600 block of North 3rd Street, was taken between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The license plate of the vehicle is ZGB-3595.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Steelton Borough Police Department at 717-939-9841.