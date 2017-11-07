Chillier with more showers for the Election Day forecast

CHILLIER WITH A SMALL SHOWER CHANCE: A cold front crossed through the region, allowing chillier air to make it into the region Tuesday morning. Temperatures are beginning in the 30s to near 40 degrees. The front lingers close enough south that showers are still likely for Tuesday, in addition to clouds. A few light showers move in around mid-morning, and it becomes steadier shower activity for the afternoon. Temperatures are much chillier. Expect readings in the 40s. The evening and overnight period dries out, and the clouds partially break. Overnight low temperatures are in the lower to middle 30s.

FEW SMALL SHOWER CHANCES:​ Rain chances are much lower through the middle of the week, but they cannot be entirely ruled out. An additional light shower could clip spots near the Mason-Dixon Line once again early Wednesday. Otherwise, there’s plenty of clouds to start, but sunshine should move into the area through the morning. It’s a chilly day, with readings in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Thursday brings a very tiny chance for a shower or two. Otherwise, it’s partly cloudy. Temperatures are a bit higher, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

COLD BURST FOR THE WEEKEND: A potent cold front crosses through Thursday night, and brings much chillier temperatures in time for the weekend. Conditions are partly sunny and breezy for Friday. Readings are near the 40 degree mark. Cold air settles into the region overnight, and widespread 20s are possible Saturday morning! It remains very chilly with plenty of sun for Saturday. Readings are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday brings the next chance for some showers. Temperatures are a bit higher, in the middle to upper 40s. Monday is partly sunny, with temperatures higher in the 50s.

Have a great Tuesday!