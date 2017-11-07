× Columbia Police, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve collecting for Toys for Tots

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Columbia Police Department and U.S. Marine Corps Reserve is working to collect for Toys for Tots.

The groups have place four Toys for Tots collection boxes at the following locations:

Columbia Crossings at Columbia River Park

Hinkle’s Restaurant

Columbia Borough office

Our Lady of the Angels School

New, unwrapped toys can be placed in a box at any of these locations.

The boxes will be picked up in early to mid-December.

For more information on the drives for Toys for Tots in Lancaster County, you can visit their site here.