Drier and not as chilly Wednesday

TEMPERATURES RECOVER A BIT

Showers come to an end late evening. It remains mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures are chilly in the mid and upper 30s, and continue to fall to the lower and middle 30s by morning. Wednesday stays dry with partly sunny skies. With the help of some sunshine, highs climb close to 50 degrees. Thursday is mild and dry too. Enjoy the readings in the lower 50s because a significant burst of cold air plows across the area by Friday. A potent Arctic front swings through overnight Thursday followed by the rush of colder air. Winds are brisk and strong through the day Friday. Highs only reach near 40 degrees. With the winds, the wind chill will run in the 20s and 30s. A few flurries can’t be ruled out Friday. Keep the layers on into the weekend.

WIDESPREAD FREEZE

High pressure calms the winds, and with clear skies, temperatures drastically fall to the upper teens and lower 20s, resulting in a hard freeze Saturday morning. Vegetation and plants will be killed. We are likely to break the record low too. Plenty of sunshine helps to boost temps to the lower 40s. Second half of the weekend is not as cold. Morning lows range from the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, and despite increasing clouds, readings rise to the middle and upper 40s. Showers move in by evening, and linger into early Monday. As high pressure builds in, drier conditions return by Monday afternoon into Tuesday. High temperatures are back into the lower 50s too.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist