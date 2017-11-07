× Election Day: What to know

YORK, Pa. — Residents across Pennsylvania will head to the polls for Election Day on Tuesday. Voters will be able to cast their ballot for a number of offices, including state and local judges as well as school board members.

The polls will open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

If you are a first time voter or it will be your first time voting at your assigned polling location, officials say you do need to have some form of identification with you, either a photo-ID or non-photo ID. Acceptable forms of photo-ID include; a driver’s license, passport, employee or student ID, military ID, or state or government issued ID. If you do not have a photo ID, you can present identification with your name and address on it such as a bill or paycheck. There is no ID requirement for voters who are returning to their same polling location.

If you need to check your registration status or look up your polling location, visit votespa.com.

Once the polls close at 8 p.m. and results start to come in, officials say you can get up to minute results at electionreturns.pa.gov.