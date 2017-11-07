× Federal court issues orders stay on construction of Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — A federal appeals court has issued an administrative stay on construction of the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline, “pending further order of the court,” a spokesperson for Lancaster Against Pipelines announced Tuesday.

The ruling by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals comes in response to an emergency motion for stay filed by Lancaster Against Pipelines and several other environmental organizations, which called for a halt to construction unless or until the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission conducts a more comprehensive environmental review and issues a more persuasive argument for the necessity of the project.

“The purpose of this administrative stay is to give the court sufficient opportunity to consider the emergency motion for stay and should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of that motion,” the court order reads.

In a press release lauding the court’s ruling, Lancaster Against Pipelines called the decision “a long overdue check of corporate overreach violating the rights of landowners, the environment, and our communities.”

“We look forward to the court’s final ruling on our challenge, which we hope will bring a permanent halt to this dangerous and unjust project,” Lancaster Against Pipelines added in the release.