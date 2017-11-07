× Former Phillies ace Roy Halladay dies in Florida plane crash, investigators confirm

UPDATE, 4:17 p.m.: Investigators in Florida confirmed at a news conference that Roy Halladay was killed in a plane crash in Pasco County, Florida.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Major League Baseball have issued statements.

Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0 — Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017

We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/SOFv3bOLyt — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017

A former member of the Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays, Halladay won the Cy Young Award twice, in 2003 as a member of the Jays, and in 2010 with the Phillies. He threw the 20th perfect game in Major League Baseball history on May 29, 2010, and threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in his first postseason game later that year.

Halladay was 40.

Original Story:

A plane registered to former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay has crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, CBS Philadelphia and multiple Florida media outlets are reporting.

There is no word yet on whether the Cy Young Award winner was on the plane. A press conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., according to WFLA.

UPDATE: News conference now scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Watch live on https://t.co/JeXoYBkzOI and WFLA Facebook page. — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) November 7, 2017

According to WFLA, investigators said at a news conference earlier Tuesday afternoon that the small plane was upside down in shallow water north of Bailey’s Bluff in Holiday, Pasco County.

They confirmed one body was found, but would not say if it was a man or woman.