FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area.

Today, Trooper Brent Miller and Corporal Adam Reed of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

1. Joshua Lemar Andino, DOB 03/20/88, 29-Years-Old

Wanted: Escape

Location: Adams County Prison, 45 Major Bell Lane, Straban Township

Incident Date: February 17, 2017

Charges Filed: March 6, 2017

2. Santos Torres-Garcia, DOB 09/12/80, 37-Years-Old

Wanted: Rape

Height: 5’8” Weight: 153 lbs.

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

3. Jeremi Fitzkee, DOB: 01/22/79 38-Years-Old

Wanted: Corruption of minors, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault

Height: 5’6” Weight: 160 lbs.

Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue