Harrisburg man accused of stabbing his domestic partner

HARRISBURG — A 40-year-old Harrisburg man is charged with aggravated assault after police say he attacked and stabbed his domestic partner during an argument early Sunday morning.

Ronnell Sanford, of the 1900 block of Market Street, was allegedly arguing with the victim in their apartment when the victim began collecting his personal items to leave. Sanford then allegedly attacked him, stabbing him in the upper left chest.

The victim also sustained a superficial wound to his left wrist, police say. He was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Sanford was arrested, according to police.