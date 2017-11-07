× Harrisburg man charged with providing false ID to police

HARRISBURG –A 24-year-old Harrisburg man is accused of providing police with false identification after being stopped by police on Oct. 26, Harrisburg police say.

According to police, Dontarius Waddell was spotted driving a silver Dodge Nitro at 2:30 a.m. Waddell, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants, was detained immediately after parking his vehicle on the 1900 block of North Street, police say.

When asked to provide identification, Waddell allegedly insisted his name was Tae Williams, according to police. He eventually admitted his true identity, police say.

A search of Waddell’s vehicle revealed a 40. caliber Smith and Wesson handgun. Waddell was also allegedly driving with a suspended license due to a DUI.

He was charged with providing false identification, person not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and driving with a suspended license.