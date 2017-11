× Lancaster County business loses $30,000 in access device fraud theft

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Pennsylvania State Police issued an arrest warrant for a woman accused of stealing $30,000 from the bank account of a company in Paradise Township.

The suspect, a 39-year-old woman whom police did not identify, is charged with access device fraud, police say.

According to police, the suspect committed the theft on Oct. 5.

Police are still investigating.