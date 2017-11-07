× Man facing charges for allegedly selling drugs on a high school football field in Steelton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly selling drugs on a high school football field.

Isiah White, 28, is facing possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia charges for the incident.

On November 4, Steelton Police were on foot patrol at the high school football field when they witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction.

Police arrested White, and he is now facing charges.