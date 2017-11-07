Meek Mill sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for violating probation

PHILADELPHIA– Rapper Meek Mill will now serve up to four years in prison for probation violations.
According to FOX29, the rapper was sentenced after violating probation in a prior drug and weapons case.
Robert Rihmeek Williams, the rapper’s real name, had already been arrested twice in 2017. In March, he was arrested at a St. Louis Airport for fighting, and was arrested in New York in August for recklessly driving his motorcycle.
However, the judge’s decision to jail Williams came as a surprise after prosecutors had recommended no jail time for the rapper.
His lawyer says he will appeal the ruling.
A number of celebrities posted on social media in disapproval of the judges’ ruling, including rapper Jay-Z and comedian Kevin Hart: