Meek Mill sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for violating probation

PHILADELPHIA– Rapper Meek Mill will now serve up to four years in prison for probation violations.

According to FOX29, the rapper was sentenced after violating probation in a prior drug and weapons case.

Robert Rihmeek Williams, the rapper’s real name, had already been arrested twice in 2017. In March, he was arrested at a St. Louis Airport for fighting, and was arrested in New York in August for recklessly driving his motorcycle.

However, the judge’s decision to jail Williams came as a surprise after prosecutors had recommended no jail time for the rapper.

His lawyer says he will appeal the ruling.

A number of celebrities posted on social media in disapproval of the judges’ ruling, including rapper Jay-Z and comedian Kevin Hart:

Praying for my brother @meekmill right now. God sometimes puts the toughest battles on his strongest soldiers. I'm here for you man!!!! My brother for life…Always here for you man!!! This storm will pass…Stay strong & keep your head up 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

Praying for @meekmill and his family!!! Crazy how bad the system is SMH — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) November 7, 2017