Mike McQueary ends defamation and whistleblower lawsuit against Penn State

CENTRE COUNTY — Former Penn State quarterback and assistant football coach Mike McQueary has ended his defamation and whistleblower lawsuit against the university, according to court documents.

McQueary’s attorney, William T. Fleming, filed for the lawsuit to be discontinued and ended with prejudice Friday. The filing means the lawsuit cannot be brought back to court.

McQueary filed the lawsuit in 2012, after he lost his job following the firing of former head coach Joe Paterno in the fallout from the child sex scandal involving former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky.

McQueary later testified in the case against Sandusky, who is currently serving 30 to 60 years in prison.

In a civil suit against the university, McQueary was awarded more than $12 million. The university had been filing a series of appeals in an attempt to overturn the verdict.

Court documents do not indicate whether a settlement has been reached.