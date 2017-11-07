× Police searching for Dauphin County man accused of removing his GPS monitoring device

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Dauphin County man serving intermediate punishment for simple assault and drug possession charges is being sought by police after allegedly removing his GPS device.

Darrell Klawitter II, 26, of Hummelstown, is on the run after police say he cut off his GPS device on Oct. 11. All attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to Klawitter’s apprehension. Tips can be submitted via the Crime Watch website or by calling police directly at (717) 558-6900. Tipsters can remain anonymous.