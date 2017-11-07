× Police seek help in identifying armed robbery suspect

HARRISBURG — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at 3:09 a.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Reily Road.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim, who was working on a vehicle in his garage. The suspect produced a gun and demanded money. When the victim complied, the suspect fled. As he ran off, a gunshot was fired, which struck the garage door.

The suspect took $100, keys, credit cards, and a watch. He is described as a heavyset black male, who was wearing a black ski mask, a black and gray vest, black or gray sweat pants, and black and white Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 717-255-6516.

You may also submit a tip through Crime Watch which will remain confidential.