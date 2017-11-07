× Rabid kitten found in Delta

DELTA, PA. — A female seal point kitten found in the 2100 block of Aton Road in Delta, Pa. in York County, tested positive for rabies on 11/07/2017. One person was bitten, but other than that the Pennsylvania Department of Health does not have any other reports of any people affected.

However, that does not mean that other people’s pets may not have come into contact with this feral kitten. The Department of Health issued the following information:

Anyone with a BITE or other significant human exposure* to the saliva or central nervous system fluid from this animal should contact the York County State Health Center Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 717-771-4505. After hours, or to call toll-free, call

1-877-PA-HEALTH.

Anyone with a pet that has been injured by this animal should contact their veterinarian for advice about protecting the animal, themselves and family members.

Make sure that ALL pets (dogs, cats, ferrets) that can be vaccinated are currently vaccinated against rabies since other animals in the area may develop rabies.

Avoid contact with all wild or stray animals especially bats, raccoons, foxes and skunks.

Please help inform others who may have been exposed to this animal by passing this flyer on or posting it in the area that the animal was found.

*Significant Human Exposure: Any bite, scratch or other situation in which saliva or central nervous system (CNS) tissue of a potentially rabid animal may have entered an open wound, fresh wound or comes in contact with the mucous membranes by contacting the eye, mouth, or nose.

Touching or handling a potentially rabid animal or another animal or inanimate object that has had contact with a rabid animal does NOT constitute an exposure unless wet saliva or CNS tissue may have entered a fresh, open wound or had contact with a mucous membrane.

SOURCE: PA Dept of Health